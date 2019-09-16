Striking Zimbabwe doctors petition Mnangagwa over missing colleague

Striking Zimbabwean doctors on Monday presented a petition to President Emmerson Mnangagwa in which they demanded the release of their colleague allegedly abducted by security agents at the weekend.Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) president Peter Magombeyi disappeared on Saturday night, with his colleagues alleging that he was abducted by unidentified security agents.

The hundreds of singing ZHDA members, some of whom were carrying placards, were blocked by the police from marching to Mnangagwa’s offices in central Harare.

Only their representatives were allowed to pass through the police condone and handed over the petition to officials at Mnangagwa’s office.

Magombeyi was the main organisers of an ongoing strike by doctors at public hospitals who are demanding higher wages, citing the rising cost of living.

The doctors’ strike has crippled Zimbabwe’s health delivery system, with most public hospitals only handling patients with critical conditions.