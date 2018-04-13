Student killed, teacher seized in Burkina locality

A primary school pupil was killed and a teacher kidnapped at the Bouro Primary School in the town of Nassoumboun, northern Burkina Faso by unidentified armed men on Thursday evening, APA learnt from reliable sources.According to the sources, the attackers charged into the school and began shooting in the air but one of the bullets caught and fatally wounded a six grader.

Other pupils sustained injuries.

After abducting the teacher, they headed for the neighboring town of Ariel.

The situation prompted the authorities to shutdown several schools and send pupils home.

One teacher was killed and two others wounded by gunmen who attacked the village of Kain in the north of the country, near the border with Mali, on the night of November 27-28 last year.