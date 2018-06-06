Students clash with I.Coast police over living conditions

Police fired tear gas at stone-throwing students in Ivory Coast’s main city Abidjan on Wednesday after they blocked a key bridge to protest at living conditions.

Students from the National Institute of Youth and Sports blocked traffic for nearly an hour on the 1.5-kilometre (one-mile) Henri Konan Bedie Bridge — one of three vital arteries that span the city’s lagoon.

The demonstration broke out after students tried to get treatment for an classmate who had been injured while playing sport.

“The (institute’s medical) center was deserted… and there were no ambulances either. He was transported to hospital, where he died,” student Henri Kao told AFP, saying the death was a symbol of official indifference.

The students also complain over the fate of 4,000 housing units built for the 2017 International Francophone Games.

“We were promised housing but we are still waiting,” said Romaric Kouassi Koffi.

The 10-day Jeux de la Francophonie are held every four years. In Abidjan’s bid for the event, housing for athletes had to be converted to student accommodation afterwards.