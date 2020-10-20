Students, thugs clashes at Cocody University leave several injured

Violent clashes at the University Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan, the country’s largest university, between students and unidentified individuals left several people injured on Tuesday, APA can report in the Ivorian economic capital.According to the facts reported by witnesses, this violence, the reasons for which have not yet been elucidated by officials, caused several injuries.

These clashes come after the suspension of a 72-hour strike order from the Student and School Federation of Cote d’Ivoire (FESCI), the largest student union in the country, which launched a strike last Monday to protest against the “ancillary costs,” imposed on students by the school management committees (COGES).

These altercations on the campus also come at a time when violence is recorded in Abidjan and in several Ivorian cities after the slogan of civil disobedience launched by the Ivorian opposition against the candidacy of President Alassane Ouattara for the October 31 presidential election.