Students want xenophobic attacks on Nigerians stopped

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) has implored the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, to intervene and end the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.Mr. Adeyemi Azeez, national Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the association, said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday that for South Africa businesses to thrive in Nigeria, the problems of xenophobic attacks must first be dealt with.

According to him, NANS believes it is imperative for the two leaders to meet urgently and address the issue.

“Nigerian students, as intellectuals, believe that the best approach to the problem is to address the root/origin/bases of the problem; once the foundation of a problem is addressed, the problem becomes basically solved.

“Our resolve is that businesses of South Africans will only thrive in Nigeria if we put an end to Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

“NANS leadership has determinedly resolved not to relent in championing an infinite struggle against South African businesses in Nigeria, as long as Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians by South Africans continues.

”NANS calls on the two leaders to address the issue of Xenophobic attacks as that of an outbreak of EBOLA or any other deadly disease,” he said.

Azeez described the proposed meeting of the two president in October as a welcome development, but added that the time frame for the meeting was too long owing to the urgency of the matter.

He said that the association would therefore want the two presidents to, as a matter of urgency, reschedule the meeting to a closer date, preferably in the next seven days.

Meanwhile, Buhari has accepted the invitation to visit South Africa in October and that he is expected to table the issue of attacks on Nigerians.