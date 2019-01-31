Study reveals rise in obesity among Ghanaian women

A study conducted by a group of researchers over a period of 11 years has revealed that obesity among Ghanaian women has soared from 25 percent to 40 percent.A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana and one of the lead researchers, Dr. Amos Laar, told Starr News in Accra that the study was conducted between 2003 and 2014.

Following the result of the study, Laar has therefore called for policies to restrict advertisement of foods that cause obesity.

He explained that adverts that have promoted fatty food has been observed as responsible for the increase in obesity among women and urged the public to be on the lookout to help promote healthy eating lifestyles.

Ghana can boast of having a chunk of the population suffering from one form of obesity.

In women, obesity occurs largely among the trading women, who normally sit long hours at the market, while in men, it normally occurs with protruding from poor eating and drinking habits.