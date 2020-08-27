Stunted democracy: Mali’s love affair with coups

Published on 27.08.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

Since independence from France in 1960, four military coups have forced a twist to Mali’s political history, leaving the country’s democratic experience struggling to take firm root.The trajectory of post-independent Mali is comparable to the myth of Sisyphus.

This character from Greek mythology condemned for eternity to roll a boulder to the top of a hill, Modibo Keita, Mali’s first president, was overthrown in 1968 by the army.

A deep-seated discontent of the mostly rural population was the catalyst for overthrowing the father of Malian independence.

In the 1960s, socialism did not provide adequate solutions to the challenges of farmers who were getting radicalized.

On the night of November 18-19, 1968, a group of 14 army officers, led by Lieutenant Moussa Traore, took control of the country and sounded “the hour of freedom.”

After the putsch, Traore remained in power until March 26, 1991.

That very day, Lieutenant-Colonel Amadou Toumani Toure (ATT) ordered the arrest of the ineffective Malian president in front of people blighted by drought and yearning to savor the trappings of multiparty system, then in vogue around the continent.

Immediately after Traore’s fall, Soumana Sacko, a civilian, was chosen to lead a transitional government.

The latter was then the target of an attempted coup on July 15, 1991.

A few months later, legislative elections were held.

The Alliance for Democracy in Mali (ADEMA) won 76 of the 116 seats at stake.

On April 26, 1992, Alpha Oumar Konare, the ADEMA candidate, defeated Tieoule Mamadou Konate of the Sudanese Union-African Democratic Rally (US-RDA) in the second round of the presidential election.

In 1997, Alpha Oumar Konare was re-elected for another five-year term.

Amadou Toumani Toure, who had removed his military uniform to become a civilian again, after early retirement, ran as an independent candidate in the 2002 poll.

He resoundingly won the election, obtaining 64.35 percent of the vote, ahead of his contender Soumaila Cisse who polled 35.65 percent of the ballot.

ATT was re-elected on April 29, 2007, but his second term did not come to an end.

A new coup forced the former army general into exile in neighboring Senegal.

Captain Amadou Haya Sanogo, the leader of the putschists, referred to what he called the mishandling of the Tuareg rebellion in the north of the country as the reason for his coup.

The new junta leader and president of the National Committee for the Recovery of Democracy and the Restoration of the State (CNRDRE) suspended the 1992 constitution.

Following his reinstatement due to pressure from the international community, Dioncounda Traore, then National Assembly Speaker, became interim president of Mali.

But the exercise of power was a nightmare for him, since the soldiers did not want to return to barracks.

The disintegration of the republic led to the invasion of the presidential palace in May 2012 as Dioncounda Traore was attacked by angry demonstrators.

This succession of events had created the conditions for the expansion of jihadist movements in the north of a country which is twice the size of former colonial power France.

In Gao, Kidal or even Timbuktu, the extremists’ flag was flying and Sharia (Islamic law) rigorously applied.

It was there and then that France stepped in through its Operation Serval to drive the jihadists out.

Somehow, Dioncounda Traore had managed to complete the political transition process after which Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (IBK) was elected president, polling 77.6 percent of the vote and Soumaila Cisse 22.4 percent.

Finally, on August 18, 2020 IBK and its Prime Minister, Boubou Cisse were arrested by officers who had left the Kati military barracks, about 15 kilometers from the capital Bamako.

In the evening, the head of state announces on national television, his resignation, which resulted in the dissolution of both the government and the National Assembly.

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has, for months, been savaged by the June 5 – Rally of Patriotic Forces (M5-RFP) movement.

A coalition of civil society activists, political figures and clerics who were blaming him for his inability to resolve the security crisis in the north and his family management of state affairs.

Colonel Assimi Goita, the president of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP), is the current supremo of Mali’s ruling military junta, which has vowed to restore constitutional rule.

But the question exercising peoples’ minds is when will this happen?