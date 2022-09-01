Sub-Regional Integration: CEMAC Officials Restructure Organs

Prime Minister Rose Christiane Raponda of Gabon, accompanied by the chairman of the CEMAC commission, Prof Daniel Ondo Ona, officially opened last Tuesday, to the first general estate of CEMAC, aiming at taking stock and considering new perspectives.

It is under the theme “consolidation of achievements and prospects”, that the various works were launched in the city of Libreville, the capital of Gabon. During this meeting which will take place until Thursday, September 1, 2022, it will be all about making a complete assessment of the functioning of the organs, specialized institutions, and executing agencies of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC), 15 years after the implementation of the Institutional Reform Program (PRI).

The participants will debate on themes leading to recommendations, which will improve CEMAC. During her speech at the launch of this meeting, Gabon Prime Minister urged each participant to fully contribute their expertise, experiences, and skills to the success of this meeting. “I would like to see the emergence of relevant, innovative, realistic, and operational proposals from your discussions, reflections, and analyses, to further optimize the operating mechanisms of our community institutions”, she wishes.

The president of the CEMAC Commission Prof Daniel Ona Ondo, for his part, insisted on regional integration, the achievement of which will require “precise institutional work, supported by a resolute commitment from the heads of the community institutions that we are, for a constant realization of the momentum given by the decision-making bodies of the Community,” he explains.

Remember that these meetings, which began on Tuesday, will end on Thursday, September 1, 2022, to project the future functioning of this sub-regional entity.