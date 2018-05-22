Sub-Saharan Africa to receive £25m to fund research on science

A new sub-Saharan Africa grant scheme offering talented African early career researchers who have the potential to become leaders in their field has been launched by the African Academy of Sciences (AAS), reports said on Tuesday.The scheme will offer an opportunity to the researchers to create an independent research career in a sub-Saharan African institution.

The Future Leaders – African Independent Researchers (FLAIR) Fellowships programme is being run in partnership with the African Academy of Sciences (AAS) and the Royal Society, with support from the UK’s Global Challenges Research Fund.

The scheme aims to develop Africa’s next generation of research leaders, support excellent research, and enhance research environments and fostering collaboration and impact.

AAS President, Prof Felix Dapare Dakora said that the partnership with the Royal Society enables the academy to address critical gaps in the continent’s research capacity to ensure thriving ecosystems and catalyse science-driven enterprises “as well as to help African scientists to develop their careers and to support them to provide solutions to improve the quality of lives for all Africans.”

“The AAS sees postdoctoral training as a critical stepping-stone to a successful research career and to promote globally competitive research in African universities and research institutions,” he added in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are delighted to have joined in partnership with the African Academy of Sciences, and are looking forward to working together with support from the Global Challenges Research Fund, to launch the FLAIR Fellowships,” said Professor Richard Catlow, Foreign Secretary of the Royal Society.

The AAS is a Pan-African organization headquartered in Kenya, which aims to drive sustainable development in Africa through science, technology and innovation, while the UK funded Royal Society, supports cutting-edge research that addresses the challenges faced by developing countries.