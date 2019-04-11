Sub-Saharan bloc set for renaissance

The Community of Sahel-Saharan States (CEN-SAD) is set to hold an extraordinary summit in N’Djamena on Saturday to revive its activities, APA learned Thursday at the opening of a meeting of experts to prepare for the Council of Ministers meeting.On this occasion, the Secretary General of the CEN-SAD, Ibrahim Sani Abani, stated that “the new CEN-SAD will have to evolve in a context marked by several challenges such as threats to security and peace as well as challenges related to sustainable development, youth employment, the fight against human and animal diseases…”

The conclusions expected from the summit of heads of state and government could include the establishment of the new executive secretariat for full-time work, the assessment of the financial situation of the CEN-SAD, guidances to be submitted to the executive council and an action plan, said the Director General of the Chadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madou Faïtchou Sangué.

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in Libya, CEN-SAD has been in the doldrums.

According to Mr. Sangué, its operating difficulties are linked to the impossibility of its general secretariat and staff to work from its Libya headquarters.

“It seems appropriate to us to examine the temporary transfer of the headquarters to another member state so that its current lethargy does not lead to its disappearance,” he suggested.

The Community of Sahel-Saharan States has a membership of 24 African states.