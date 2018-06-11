Subdued mineral production weighs down Botswana’s 2017 growth – IMF

Botswana’s economic growth decelerated to 2.4 percent in 2017 on the back of declines in copper and nickel production and lower activity in construction and trade, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Monday.An IMF team however said in a statement after a visit to Gaborone that Botswana’s economic growth is expected to rebound in 2018, supported by higher diamond sales, a stable macroeconomic environment and higher government spending.

It noted that the country’s fiscal and external accounts were nearly balanced and that inflation was pegged at about three percent.

The exchange rate of the Botswana pula was said to be stable, with the financial sector remaining sound and well capitalized.

Public debt continued to be low at about 19 percent of gross domestic product, the fund said.

According to the statement, while the government balance is expected to deteriorate owing to lower revenues from the Southern Africa Customs Union and higher fiscal outlays, the deficit should be manageable given Botswana’s high levels of savings and foreign exchange reserves.

The IMF staff welcomed President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s recent announcements of his government’s intention to liberalize visa and work permit policies and reduce bureaucratic requirements.