Sudan: 29 security members sentenced to death over death of teacher

A Sudanese court in Omdurman has sentenced to death 29 security members for torturing and killing a teacher inside a detention center in January, reports said on Tuesday.The Monday’s court which came with tied security measures also ruled three years jail for 3 others in the case .

The members of National and intelligent and security service agency arrested the teacher Ahmed Khair on suspicion of participating in protests against the ousted President Omer al-Bashir .

He announced dead one day later in Khasm Algrba area, Kaslas state in eastern sudan where he lived with his family and worked as a teacher.

According to doctors the 40-years was severely beaten and suffered serious injuries and died as result.

Hundreds including students gathered outside the court in Omdurman, the thrid city of capital khartoum to support and call for justice for the teacher. The raised a pictures of teachers,

The general prosecutor of Sudan Tag al-Sair al-Habair said the he is” happy with decision”,

He added in a press conference held inside the court after the decision ,the the crime which the security members commited is “one of the most horrible crimes in Sudan history and the country had ever seen like it before.

He said the convicted can appeal the decision but said the court rule came with “clear evidence;

The brother of the teacher, Saad Alkair described the decision as a “victory not for family only but for Justice and Sudan revolution”.