Sudan army issues condition over power transfer

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council said it is asking all political stakeholders to unite and emerge with a common position before it will hand over power to a civilian administration as demanded by public opinion.“The army is not unwilling to hand over power but all political forces have to unite and agree so as to eliminate the chance for a dispute that will not be in the interest of the nation”. said Gen.Let. Abdel Fattah El Borhan the head of council on Monday.

Speaking to army officers from rank colonels and above, he stressed the importance of cohesion for the fulfillment of this national and moral role iat the criticial stage in Sudan’s political future.

He added: “the army is a guarantor of free and fair elections at the end of the transition period”.

The African Union last week threatened it would suspend Sudan’s membership if the new military rulers do not transfer power to civilians within fifteen days.

The military rulers’ latest statement comes as protesters continue to demand that the army hand over power to civilians.

The army had deposed long term president Omar al-Bashir on 11 April of this year, ending thirty years of his rule amidst widespread street protests which began last December.