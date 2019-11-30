Sudan assumes chair of IGAD

Published on 30.11.2019 at 01h21 by APA News

The 13th Inter Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Assembly of Heads of State and Government on Friday concluded by electing Sudan as chair of the regional bloc.Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok took the mantle from Ethiopia which has held the position since 2010.

Sudan will now hold the position for one year.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in East Africa was founded in 1986 to address recurring and severe droughts and other natural disasters in the regions.

For 10 years now, however, the regional bloc has been engaged in addressing political problems in the region.

Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed had been the chair since he assumed office in April 2018.

In his opening remark at summit, Prime Minister Dr Abiy recounted the progress IGAD member states have been making recently towards transforming crisis and ceasing hostilities.

He noted the encouraging efforts being made by IGAD countries towards peace and development in the horn of Africa region.

He also expressed gratitude to member states that trusted Ethiopia with the leadership of the organization for several years, according to office of the Prime Minister.

At the beginning of the summit, Dr. Workeneh Gebeyhu officially took over the role of Executive Director of IGAD from Ambassador Mahaboub Maalim.