Sudan bans flights from coronavirus-hit nationx

The Sudanese government on Friday banned flights from countries hit by the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 4000 people worldwide since December 2019.The flights suspended include those from South Korea, China, Italy, Iran France, Spain, Japan, and Egypt.

The goverment is also calling on its citizens to avoid traveling to countries where the virus has been confirmed.

The measures which aimed to prevent the spread of the deadly virus also include shutting down Sudan’s land borders with neighbouring Egypt at the crossings in Argeen, Ashkeet and Halfa.

The government said a coordination between the Health ministry and the Sudanese army will go toward setting up camps and enough medical facilities as accommodation centres in anticipation of an outbreak.

A statement by the government on Thursday called on the public to avoid big gatherings.

Sudan has no confirmed case of coronavirus but last month saw eight suspected cases all of which tested negative for the virus.