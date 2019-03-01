Sudan: Bashir quits as ruling party supremo

Published on 01.03.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

Embattled Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has resigned from his position as chairman of the ruling National Congress Party.The NCP confirmed Bashir;s decision to quit the leadership of the party in a statement put out on Friday.

President Bashir was handing over the reins to his deputy, Ahmed Harun.

Bashir’s successor will be interim chairman of the NCP until its general congress a date for which is yet to be set.

Bashir’s resignation comes amidst unrelenting protests by Sudanese calling for him to step down as the country’s leader.

Human rights groups have accused the government of a brutal crackdown of the protesters.

At least 45 of them have been killed in almost three months of angry protests, while hundreds are still detained.