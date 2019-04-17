Sudan: Bashir transferred to maximum prison

Sudan’s deposed ruler Omar al-Bashir who was held at a ‘safe location’ since last week has been transferred to Kobar maximum security prison.Family sources said Bashir 75, was moved to the maximum security prison in the capital Khartoum where he is being kept under solitary confinement.

Witnesses say the Kobar prisons has seen a heavy security presence shortly before Bashir was moved their after his detention in one of his former palaces.

Kobar is one of the biggest prisons in the country where Sudan’s most important prisoners are held.

Bashir lost power after the army intervened last Thursday following four months of street protests which began over the rising price of foodstuffs.

It soon morphed into a movement calling for his head as demonstrators came under heavy crackdown from his security forces, resulting in the death of over 100 people.

The former army officer came to power in a military coup in 1989.