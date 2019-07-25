Sudan ‘coup foiled’ as army chief arrested

Published on 25.07.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

Sudan’s military says it has rounded up late on Wednesday the army chief and several high-ranking army officers in connection with an abortive coup, the fourth in three months.In a statement seen by APA on Thursday, the millitary said it arrested Joint Chief of Staff, General Hassem Abdo-almontalp Ahmed and several senior officers including National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) operatives.

The military claimed those arrested were attempting to seize power and entrust the country to deposed president Omar al-Bashir’s political proteges.

It did not say when the abortive coup was hatched.

The military said those under custody are being interrogated ahead of their prosecution for treason.

Sudan’s state news agency reported that the leaders of Bashir’s National Congress Party are among those detained.

This latest series of arrests come weeks after the military announced another foiled coup.

In April the milliary deposed long-term ruler Bashir following nationwide protests spearheaded by an alliance of opposition parties.

However, the unrest has continued as civilians occupied the streets and called for the military to hand over power to a civilian administration.

The military council last week signed a power-sharing deal with the opposition after months of stalled negotiations over the composition of a new cabinet to steer the country’s affairs.