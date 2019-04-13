Sudan coup leader step down

Published on 13.04.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

Sudan coup leader has stepped down hours after long-rule omer al-Bashir removed from power, reports said on Saturday.The former defense minister , Awad Ibn Auf announced his decision on state TVs and radios.

He named commander of Ground forces , General abdo-alfath Al-borhany in his place.

It comes after thousands took to streets across Sudan to demand his resignation after forming transitional military council.

Protesters considered him as” an old face of regime” and “ will not response to the Sudan’s national wide protests’demands.

Awad ,who was also first vice president of the former president al-Bashir was reportedly forced out after pressure from inside the army as a result of the protests against his council .