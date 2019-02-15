Sudan cracks down on marchers to Bashir’s palace

Published on 15.02.2019 at 17h21 by APA News

Security forces in the Sudanese capital Khartoum have fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters marching to the presidential palace.Thursday’s demonstration drew a huge crowd of protesters demanding the resignation of President Omar al-Bashir.

The protesters gathered in United Nations Square, and near the main transport stations in the capital, chanting, “Freedom, peace, justice”, and “revolution is the nation’s choice”.

Heavily armed security forces deployed earlier fired into the crowd and chased protesters with batons after blocking access to main roads leading to the palace.

According to eyewitness, over 300 people have been arrested from the march, which is the latest of two months of relentless protests.

The rally called by an umbrella of independent professional unions backed by opposition groups.

Sudan’s season of protests started on 19 December over rising cost of bread and petrol which quickly turned into a political movement baying for Bashir’s blood.

The Sudanese leader has been in power since he led a successful coup in 1989.

The country has been facing dire economic crisis since South Sudan seceded from the rest of the country in 2011, taking with it 75 percentage of oil fields.

The value of its local currency plummeted 100 percent in the last few months.