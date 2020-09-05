Sudan decalres emergency after floods

Sudan has declared a state of emergency after heavy torrential rains caused floods and a swelling of the River Nile and displaced thousands of people, APA can report on Saturday.The emergency rule which came after Friday’s meeting by a body established to deal with the disaster situation will last for at least three months.

Sudan’s Security and Defence Council expressed fears that the situation cold deteriorate further into a humanitarian disaster of unmanageable proportions.

According to official figures 99 people were killed and scores of others injured after days of heavy rains.

Some 100,000 homes have been destroyed.