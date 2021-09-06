International › APA

Sudan denies backing rebels to destroy Ethiopian dam

Published on 06.09.2021 at 01h21 by APA News

Sudan has denied allegations of supporting rebel groups to infiltrate Ethiopia and target its controversial dam on the River Nile.Khartoum’s denial comes after the Ethiopian army had said its forces crushed an attack aiming to sabotage the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) by the Tigray rebels launched from Sudan.

Sudan’s Foreign ministry in a statement over the weekend condemned Ethiopia’s allegations as “misleading and dangerous”.

While dismissing the accusation as “baseless and outrageous”, the statement claimed that it was driven by domestic political goals.

Sudan reaffirmed “its full commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries”.

The ministry stressed Sudan’s control of all its territories and internationally recognized border with neighboring Ethiopia.

 “Sudan will not allow its land to be exploited by any party,” the ministry said, noting that Khartoum has no intention of invading or seizing the land of others.

 

