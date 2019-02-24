Sudan: Embattled president appoints new PM, VP

Published on 24.02.2019 at 03h21 by APA News

Embattled President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan has appointed a new first vice president and a prime minister. twenty-four hours after going on a sacking spree.Saturday’s appointments came hours after the Sudanese leader declared a state of emergency following months of nationwide protests, the biggest since he came to power in a coup in 1989.

Lieutenant General Awad Mohamed Ahmed IBn Ouf, currently Defense minister was named as first vice president

A former Governor of Gezira State, Mohamed Taher Aila, who is reportedly a trusted ally of President Bashir was appointed prime minster.

On Friday Bashir introduced a one year nationwide state of emergency and dismissed federal and state governments.

He replaced all state governors with 17 Major Generals and Lieutenant Generals.

Only five federal ministers are retaining their positions following the shakeup, including Justice minister, Ahmed Salem, Foreign minister, Mohamed Ahmed Alderdery.

A dire economic crisis had gripped the country following a decline in the value of the local currency, coupled with a shortage of bread and fuel which triggered angry protests in December.

Since then people protesting across Sudan have been demanding Bashir’s resignation.

Over 59 demonstrators have been killed by the security forces, according to international human rights watchdogs.

Hundreds have been detained during the protests, seen as the biggest threat to Bashir’s hold onto power.