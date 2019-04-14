Sudan foreign ministry urges global backing for army rulers

Sudan’s foreign ministry on Sunday urged the international community to back the country’s new military rulers to help “democratic transition”.

“The ministry of foreign affairs is looking forward to the international community to understand the situation and to support the transitional military council … in order to achieve the Sudanese goal of democratic transition,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The steps taken by the army on Thursday, April 11, take the side of the people for the sake of freedom, peace and justice,” the ministry said, echoing the catch-cry of the months-long protest movement that led to the ousting of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.

The chief of the military council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is “committed to having a complete civilian government and the role of the council will be to maintain the sovereignty of the country,” the military said.

Burhan was also committed to an independent judiciary and to preparing the environment for political parties and civil society to build themselves up “in order to have a peaceful transition of power,” the ministry said.

Burhan took the oath as chief of the military council after his predecessor stepped down a day after ousting Bashir.

Tens of thousands of people have been camped outside the army headquarters since April 6 demanding both the deposing of Bashir and the transition to civilian rule.