Sudan: Four students killed at protest

Sudan’s security services have shot dead four high school students protesting in the city of El-Obeid on Monday, Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors confirmed.Many other people were injured while security service tried to break up the protest, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors who helped lead months of protests against Sudan’s long-term leader Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan’s military leaders who ousted Bashir in a coup in April have not issued any statement concerning the protest and the killing of demonstrators.

A video making the rounds on social media features hundreds of high school students in their uniform chanting “blood for blood” outside El-Obeid’s main hospital where those killed and injured were taken.

Demonstrators who demand the military to speed up the move to civilian rule and call for justice for people killed during a raid on a sit-in protest in Khartoum in June have been staging protests since April.