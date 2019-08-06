Sudan honors Ethiopian, AU mediators

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan on Monday hosted an honorary ceremony for Ethiopian and African Union (AU) Special Envoys.The ceremony is in recognition for their mediation efforts which resulted in the signing of the Constitutional Document by the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

Shams al-Din Kabbashi, Chairman of the Political Committee of the TMC presented the awards to Amb Mahmoud Dirir, Special Envoy of the Ethiopian PM to Sudan, Shiferaw Jarso, Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan and Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, AU Special Envoy for Sudan.

Ambassador Omer Dahab Fadul, Caretaker Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan praised the dedicated efforts of both Ethiopian and African Union mediators.

The TMC and the main opposition coalition last Sunday signed a Constitutional Document which will pave the way for the formation of a transitional government.

The signing of the document came following a series of mediation efforts by the Ethiopian and AU mediators.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat and the United States welcomed the signing of the document.