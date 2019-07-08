International › APA

Sudan: Hundreds celebrates power sharing agreement

Published on 08.07.2019 at 09h21 by APA News

Hundureds took to streets in Sudanese capital ,Khartoum on Saturday to celebrate the agreement between military and protesters leaders under Ethiopian initiative supported by african union.They rised  flag of sudan and chanted “civilian” in main streets of khartoum .

The celebration started first houres  after the  negotiationers of  “freedomand change declartion  forces “and  military  representatives came out and annunced the agreement.  

The two parties decided to  form a council of the country   which  will rule   with periodic presidency to both them for over three  years. 

According to agreement ,the FCDF will form cabinet of goverment with full mandate  mandates.
Sudanse army took power in countery  and formed a transitional military  council  after it ousted the former presidential omer al-bashir  following widenation protests across the country and site -in at army  headquarter in Khartoum.

Tension rised between protesters and militery after security forces attacked the  sit-in in which over 100 protesters killed.

Due to the attack FCDF  and MTC counclled last month  negotiation  befere returning to it under the initiative of  Ethiopia  and african union and

