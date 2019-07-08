Sudan: Hundreds celebrates power sharing agreement

Hundureds took to streets in Sudanese capital ,Khartoum on Saturday to celebrate the agreement between military and protesters leaders under Ethiopian initiative supported by african union.They rised flag of sudan and chanted “civilian” in main streets of khartoum .

The celebration started first houres after the negotiationers of “freedomand change declartion forces “and military representatives came out and annunced the agreement.

The two parties decided to form a council of the country which will rule with periodic presidency to both them for over three years.

According to agreement ,the FCDF will form cabinet of goverment with full mandate mandates.

Sudanse army took power in countery and formed a transitional military council after it ousted the former presidential omer al-bashir following widenation protests across the country and site -in at army headquarter in Khartoum.

Tension rised between protesters and militery after security forces attacked the sit-in in which over 100 protesters killed.

Due to the attack FCDF and MTC counclled last month negotiation befere returning to it under the initiative of Ethiopia and african union and