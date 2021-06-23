Sudan looks to UNSC to resolve Nile dam filling row

International › APA

Published on 23.06.2021 at 20h21 by APA News

Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi has called on the UN Security Council to convene as early as possible to discuss the planned filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).Khartoum wants the UNSC to study the dam filling’s impact on the safety and security of millions of people living in downstream countries.

In a letter addressed to the UNSC on Tuesday al-Mahdi also requested that Ethiopia halt its plan to fill the reservoir of GERD unilaterally.

According  to the Sudanese News Agency, Mariam al-Mahdi called on the 15-member body to urge all parties to the Nile dam dispute to abide by their obligations under international law and refrain from unilateral measures.

Al-Mahdi further warned that Ethiopia going ahead to unilaterally fill the dam “will exacerbate the dispute and pose a threat to regional and international peace and security”.

After nine years of direct talks without an agreement, Ethiopia says it is determined to carry on with the second filling of the dam’s reservoir with 13.5 billion-cubic-meter.

African Union Chairperson and Congolese President Felix Tshiseked during a visit to Addis Ababa on 9 May could not persuade Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed to strike a deal with Egypt and Sudan.

The Sudanese minister said Ethiopia’s alleged intransigence and lack of political will hampered efforts to reach an agreement that addresses the interests and concerns of all parties to the dispute.

Last week, the Arab League entered the fray by calling on the UNSC to discuss the issue of the controversial dam between Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt.

