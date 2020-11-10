International › APA

Sudan military intercepts ammunition “bound for Ethiopia”

Published on 10.11.2020 at 09h21 by APA News

A caravan laden with arms reportedly bound for Ethiopia’s restive Tigray region has been impounded by personnel of the Sudanese military, APA learnt on Tuesday.The source of the ammunition has not been revealed.

According to the Sudanese New Agency (SUNA). the seizure of 95, 000 ammunition followed intelligence by military operatives monitoring the area bordering Tigray and Amhara in northern Ethiopia.

Both regions border the south of Sudan whose troops have been amassed in the area to prevent a bloody conflict involving Ethiopian government forces and Tigray rebels spilling over into the country.

The ammunition caravan made mainly of donkey drawn carts was waylaid in the town of Gedaref inside Sudan as it made its way to the border with neighbouring Ethiopia.

The ammunition were found inside plastic bags, according to Sudanese security sources.

As fighting escalated between Ethiopian forces and fighters of the Tigray People’s Liberation Fore (TPLF), Sudan had closed its side of the border.

   

