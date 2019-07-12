Sudan military rulers ‘foil coup attempt’

Sudan’s military rulers say they have foiled an attempted coup and arrested several security officers thought to have been involved in the abortive putsch.The head of security of the Military Transitional Councill, General Jamal Omer Abrheman said in a statement aired on national television late on Thursday that the insurrection had been crushed and 12 officers and including members of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) have been placed under custody.

He said operations are currently underway to apprehend other coup suspects including its ringleader who is believed to be on the run.

Sudan;s military rulers did not inidicate when the coup happened, but claimed it was orchestrated to derail their power-sharing agreement with the Freedom and Change Movement.

Last month, the head of of the Military Transitional Council ,Abdo-alfataah al-Borhan said there have been multiple coup attempts since former president Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April.

In a newspaper interview, al-Borhan accused unnamed entities of trying to disrupt negotiations with the leaders of the protest movement.

Sudan’s military on April 11 deposed Bashair amidst nationwide protests which began in December spearheaded by the opposition.

Bashir himself seized power in a military coup in 1989.

A former Defense minister under Bashir, Awad Abn Owf, announced himself the country’s new ruler but was forced to step down by protesters a day later.