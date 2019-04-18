Sudan military rulers promise civilian rule

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council has promised to form a civilian government as soon as possible as street protests continue to demand the army relinquish power.Council spokesperson Lt. Gen. Shams Aldeen Kabashey in a press conference late Wednesday said the new rulers have been in regular contact with political forces and all civil society organisations across the country with a view to eventually instituting a civilian administration.

He pointed that the military council has dispatched one of its members of Lt. Gen. Jalal Aldeen to the African Union to explain the reasons why former president Omar al-Bashir was deposed amidst widespread street protests.

The African Union has condemned the military intervention and gave the new rulers in Sudan 15 days by which to return the country to civilian rule or face expulsion from the organization.

Kabashy said the head of the council has since received phone calls from the leaders of a number of friendly countries including President Idriss Deby of Chad, South Sudan’s Salva Kirr, Saudi and UAE crown princes, Mohamed Bin Suliman, Mohamed Bin Zaaid respectively.

Egyptian president Abdel Fatah al Sissi, and Ethiopian Prime minster, Abiy Ahmed also called the new rulers in Sudan.