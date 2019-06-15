Sudan: Ousted Bashir appears in court next week

Sudan’s ousted and detained former leader Omar al-Bashir will appear in court next week charged with multiple counts of corruption.The office of the public prosecutor said in a statement seen by APA on Friday that the charges against Bashir are in relation to allegedly amassing illicit wealth.

Some of the charges also cover orders issued to conduct a violent crackdown on demonstrators since December.

The public prosecutor did not reveal the exact date for Bashir’s court hearing.

The 75-year old veteran leader was overthrown by the Sudanese military last April following months of protests sparked by a disenchantment over the price of basic commodities such as bread.

Bashir who had ruled Sudan since a coup in 1989, has since been put under house arrest but it is not known where he is being detained.