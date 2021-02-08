International › APA

Happening now

Sudan: PM Hamdok dissolves cabinet

Published on 08.02.2021 at 18h21 by APA News

Pas d'image

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has announced dissolving his entire cabinet, pending the appointment of new members on Monday, APA can report.PM Hamdok’s office said the outgoing members of his erstwhile would hold their positions as their successors are named to take over from them.

It is part of the process toward the advent of democracy 22 months after veteran leader Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the army following months of street protests.

A transitional council was formed in 2019 to which civilians were appointed in a power-sharing arrangement.

It resulted from months of further protests against the military leaders of the country who ordinary Sudanese accused of being sympathetic to Bashir and members of his erstwhile administration.

Bashir had ruled Sudan since a military coup in 1989.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top