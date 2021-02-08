Sudan: PM Hamdok dissolves cabinet

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has announced dissolving his entire cabinet, pending the appointment of new members on Monday, APA can report.PM Hamdok’s office said the outgoing members of his erstwhile would hold their positions as their successors are named to take over from them.

It is part of the process toward the advent of democracy 22 months after veteran leader Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the army following months of street protests.

A transitional council was formed in 2019 to which civilians were appointed in a power-sharing arrangement.

It resulted from months of further protests against the military leaders of the country who ordinary Sudanese accused of being sympathetic to Bashir and members of his erstwhile administration.

Bashir had ruled Sudan since a military coup in 1989.