Sudan post-coup protagonists in power-sharing deal

Sudan’s military rulers and the opposition have signed a power-sharing deal in the capital Khartoum early on Wednesday under the auspices of the African Union and Ethiopia.”We signed the political agreement and will go for another round of talks on Friday to negotiate the constitutional agreement” said Abrheem Al-ameen, one of the opposition representatives at the signing ceremony.

The deal was signed by General Hamdan Humiti on behalf of the Transitional Military Council while Mohamed Asmed penned for the Freedom and Change Movement which had spearheaded street protests to force Sudan’s new rulers to revert to civilian rule.

“It’s a histrionic moment for Sudan” said Humiti, the deputy chairperson of military council.

The agreement came amidst widespread protests demanding a civilian goverment three months after long-term president Omar al-Bashir was ousted.

According to the agreement the opposition will choose a prime minister and form the next cabinet while the military will select the head of the Sovereign Council who will lead it for 21 months before general elections are held.

The agreement also says both parties will send five officials to the Sovereign Council with one selected by the popular will to head it.