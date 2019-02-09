International › APA

Sudan president head to Ethiopia for African Summit

Published on 09.02.2019 at 23h21 by APA News

Sudan president Omer al-Bashir on Saturday has left Khartoum to participate in the32nd session of the African summit which will hold on Sunday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Abba .The 2-days summit is set to discuss issues of refugees, internally displaced people in African and seek permanent solutions for them.

However, he was accompanied by top officials including Sudan  national intelligence and security service  Chief, Sallah Gosh, interior  minister ,  Ahamed Blall Osam, while foreign minister headed earlier . 

Bashir is in power for nearly 30 years and currently facing a wave of protests across  Sudan demanding his resignation  as result of economic crisis . 30 killed according to officials during the two months rallies , 

According to government state,The 75 -years old  is  scheduled to hold  several separated meetings on sideline of the meeting with head state including the next chair chairman of the African Union , The Egyptian President Field Marshal Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi.

