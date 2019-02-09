Sudan president head to Ethiopia for African Summit

Sudan president Omer al-Bashir on Saturday has left Khartoum to participate in the32nd session of the African summit which will hold on Sunday in the Ethiopian capital Addis Abba .The 2-days summit is set to discuss issues of refugees, internally displaced people in African and seek permanent solutions for them.

However, he was accompanied by top officials including Sudan national intelligence and security service Chief, Sallah Gosh, interior minister , Ahamed Blall Osam, while foreign minister headed earlier .

Bashir is in power for nearly 30 years and currently facing a wave of protests across Sudan demanding his resignation as result of economic crisis . 30 killed according to officials during the two months rallies ,

According to government state,The 75 -years old is scheduled to hold several separated meetings on sideline of the meeting with head state including the next chair chairman of the African Union , The Egyptian President Field Marshal Abdul-Fattah Al-Sisi.