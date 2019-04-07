Sudan: Protesters converge near army HQ

Tens of thousands of protesters have gathered near the army headquarters in the capital Khartoum in a bid to force the resignation of President Omar Bashir.The military headquarters is next door to President Bashir’s resident.

A heavy crackdown by security forces failed to stop the huge procession from reaching the army building where they occupied the main streets in the area and chanted anti-Bashir slogans for hours amid calls for more widespread protests.

The latest protest comes against the backdrop of a month-long state of emergency imposed by the president, banning gatherings and rallies.

Saturday’s rally was called by the Sudanese Professional Association (APA) , and oppositions parties in a determined bid to end Bashir’s rule.

Sudan’s season of protests begun in December to demonstrate against the rising price of foodstuffs especially bread but quickly turned into a movement calling on Bashir to step down.

Bashir has been in power since a military coup in 1989.