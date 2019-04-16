Sudan protesters demand civilian rule now

Thousands of protesters continue to besiege the area near Sudan’s army headquarters in Khartoum demanding the military council to hand over power to a civilian administration.The protesters raised pictures of the ones killed by security forces during the four –month protests and demanded justice for them.

“We want a civilian government and all members of the security forces who killed protesters should be brought to justice” a demonstrator told APA.

“When we took to the streets our demands included justice and an end to Bashir’s entire regime” he added.

“We will remain at the army headquarters because if we don’t do so our revolution will be stolen” he added.

Last week the military deposed Bashir and arrested him after hundreds of thousands occupied the main streets and in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum.

Former Sudan Defense minister, Lt.Gen, Awad Ibn Auf appeared as the leader of the coup before being forced to step down by the inner circile of the military council set up to run the country.

His successr Lt.Gen, Abdou –Alfatah Al-Borhany has since formed a new transitional council to lead the country for two years but there has been widespread demand for the military to make way to a civilian government.