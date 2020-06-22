Sudan rejects Egypt’s resort to Security Council over Ethiopian dam

Sudan has said it does not support Egypt’s resort to the Security Council to resolve issues regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).Cairo said in a statement on Friday that it had called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to intervene in the on-going negotiation over the dam.

Minister of State for the Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Omar Qamar Al-Din, said in an interview with the BBC Arabic on Monday that his country does not support Egypt’s decision to refer the issue of the dam to the Security Council.

The Sudanese official said Egypt’s move would “complicate sensitive situations” and stressed the need to reach a tripartite agreement on the matter.

Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Prof. Yasser Abbas, also said Khartoum is still sticking to its firm position that negotiations are the most effective way to reach understandings on the issue of the dam.

The Government of Ethiopia reiterated that it will continue with its plans to fill the dam from July whether an agreement was reached or not.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Ethiopia said it “does not have legal obligation” to seek Egypt’s approval to fill GERD.

Ethiopia claims it contributes 85 percent of the Nile waters, will be on the win-win side, fair and equitable share of the waters.

It is building the dam to provide electricity to more than 60% of its people who do not have access to power whereas over 98 percent of Egptian population gets electric power.