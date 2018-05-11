Sudan: Releases 1,400 Ethiopian prisoners in the country

The Sudanese government has released 1,400 Ethiopians who were held prisoners in various detention centers in the country.They were serving prison terms ranging from five to 20 years for crimes, including money laundering and human trafficking.

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said that the Ethiopian nationals were released late on Thursday.

They were released based a presidential decree issued by President Omar al-Bashir, following a request by the new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

It would be recalled that PM Abiy Ahmed during his visit to Khartoum last week appealed to al-Bashir for the release of Ethiopian inmates in the country.

It is not clear how many Ethiopians have been held in Sudan’s prisons; and it is not also clear whether the detainees will finish their prison terms in Ethioipia.

PM Ahmed also made a similar request last week to President Uhuru Kenyata, during his state visit to Nairobi where the two leaders agreed to exchange prisoners.

