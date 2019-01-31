Sudan reopens border with Eritrea

President Omar al-Bashir of Sudan has announced the reopening of his country’s common border with neighbouring Eritrea a year after it was shut down over a perceived security threat, according to Khartoum.Speaking to a crowd of his supporters in the border state of Kassala, eastern Sudan, on Thursday, President Bashir said the border with Eritrea has reopened as a show of good neighbourliness toward Asmara.

He described both Sudan and Eritrea as victims of an international conspiracy which has brought their isolation globally and hoped Khartoum and Asmara will deepen relations, strained in recent years.

Bashir in January last year ordered Sudan to shut down its border with Eritrea, and declared a state of emergency in Kassala State over the purported proliferation of human and weapons trafficking syndicates in the area.

Sudan deployed troops to the area shortly afterwards, to deal with what Bashir called a threat from an unnamed country.

Bashir in power since a military coup in 1989, has been rocked by a wave of protests calling for him to step down.

Score have been killed in the demonstrations which Bashir blamed on sabouteurs in cahoots with “their international backers”.