Sudan: ‘Security fears behind’ Bashir trial delay

A court in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Wednesday suspended the trial of farmer president Omar al-Bashir, citing security fears.The court said it was deferring the trial to August 17 because security during the judicial process could not be guaranteed before this date.

Bashir, 75, did not appear in court to hear the deferral being made by a judge.

The court’s decision was made amid tight security as huge crowds assembled around the courthouse chanting “retribution”.

Ex-president Bashir was charged with corruption shortly after state prosecutors said they found monies totaling €113m stashed away in his house and a presidential palace in the capital.



This happened shortly after he was deposed by the military in April following nationwide protests against his 30-year rule.

Bashir was declared wanted by the International Criminal Court in 2009 for crimes against humanity and genocide in the Sudanese region of Darfur, where some 300,000 were killed and over two millions displaced due to conflict.