Sudan security forces crack down on student protesters

Sudanese security forces on Sunday used rubber bullets, teargas and batons to charged down student protesters in Nayla, South Darfur.According to eyewitness accounts several students were wounded by live ammunition and teargas fired by the security forces to disperse the protests.

Hundreds of students had taken to the streets of Nyala city, 1, 104km southwest of the capital Khartoum over lack of bread and to demand improvements to the security situation in the area.

It comes barely a month after Sudan constituted its first new cabinet comprising civilian technocrats and members of the military hierarchy following a power-sharing deal.

Despite the euphoria which greeted the ouster of long term ruler Omar al-Bashir last April, the country is still faces hardships with people seen queuing for bread and fuel.