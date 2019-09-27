Sudan shuts borders with Libya, CAR

Sudan has said it is closing its land borders with Libya and Central African Republic to bolster its security after a recent spate of illegal car-smuggling into the country.This was decided on Thursday during a meeting for the Sovereign Council in Nayala city, south Darfur to discuss the security situation and lack of bread in the area.

Its borders with Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea are not affected by the new security measures,

The spokesperson of the council, Mohamded al-Fakey Suliman justified the decision saying over one hundred cars have been smuggled illegally into the country in the last few weeks.

“These have adversely affected custom’s revenues and put pressure on the country’s resources including wheat and fuel” he added.

“We will handle the issues of these cars which are already brought into Sudan but will “confiscate any new arrival of cars into the country” he warned.

Sudan have been facing economic crisis since South Sudan separated and took over 70 percent of its oilfields in 2011.

In April Sudan’s army deposed President Omar al-Bashir after nationwide protests over lack of bread and fuel.

Last month the army and representative of protesters signed a power-sharing deal to lead the country in a three-year transition.