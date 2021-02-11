Sudan: Street protests as new cabinet formed

Ordinary Sudanese have been taking to the streets of the capital Khartoum and other cities since Tuesday as a new government is formed by Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdook, APA can report on Thursday.Protesters are up in arms against what they called an economic meltdown in the country amid rising inflation blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

There were violent scenes in Nyala, the main city in South Darfur where market stalls were set on fire, prompting running battles with police using tear gas and the introduction of a nighttime curfew.

Protesters say the rising price of bread, skyrocketing inflation and shortage of currency in banks have made life unbearable.

PM Hamdook who dismissed members his old cabinet swore in a new government on Wednesday.

Its members include former rebels with whom the transitional authorities had signed a deal.

The prime minister had dismissed members of the old cabinet amidst widespread street protests over the rising cost of living and Sudan’s struggling economy which many say has reached crisis mode.

Some of the protests have been violent following standoffs between demonstrators and the security forces.

Following decades of US sanctions, Sudan’s economy has been on a gradual tailspin but critics also blame corruption, mismanagement and a debilitating armed conflict in the Darfur region.

Sudan is in the thick of a transition toward democracy 22 months after its veteran leader Omar al-Bashir was overthrown by the army following months of street protests.

A transitional council was formed in 2019 to which civilians were appointed in a power-sharing arrangement.

It resulted from months of further protests against the military leaders of the country who ordinary Sudanese accused of being sympathetic to Bashir and his former cronies.

Bashir had ruled Sudan since a military coup in 1989.