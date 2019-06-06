Sudan suspended from AU amid unrest

The AU had urged the military government to meet the demand of pro-democracy protesters and hand over power to a civilian government. According to opposition activists, paramilitary groups have killed 108 protesters. However, the military government denied allegations of series of killings by paramilitary groups and put the figure at 46 civilians killed.

Sudan has topped news headlines since President Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the military in April after months of peaceful protests. On Monday security forces stormed a “weeks-long sit-in outside military headquarters in the capital.”

The decision by AU to suspend Sudan was made unanimous among members in an emergency meeting held in Addis Ababa. Moussa Faki Mahamat,the chairman of the African Union commission on Monday called for an “immediate and transparent” investigation into the killings.