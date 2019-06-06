International › APA

Happening now

Sudan suspended from AU amid unrest

Published on 06.06.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

The AU had urged the military government to meet the demand of  pro-democracy protesters and hand over power to a civilian government.  According to opposition activists, paramilitary groups have killed 108  protesters. However, the military government denied allegations of  series of killings by paramilitary groups and put the figure at 46  civilians killed.

Sudan has topped news headlines since President  Omar al-Bashir was ousted by the military in April after months of  peaceful protests. On Monday security forces stormed a “weeks-long  sit-in outside military headquarters in the capital.”

The decision  by AU to suspend Sudan was made unanimous among members in an emergency  meeting held in Addis Ababa.  Moussa Faki Mahamat,the chairman of the  African Union commission on Monday called for an “immediate and  transparent” investigation into the killings.

