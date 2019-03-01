Sudan: Thousands protest against al-Bashir despite ban

Published on 01.03.2019 at 11h21 by APA News

Thousands on Thursday took to streets in Khartoum against the government of president Omer al-Bashir despite ban of gatherings and demonstration.The protests took place in 15 main areas and streets including ,Bory ,Shabat,Jabra, al-Shagrea in the capital and twin city of Omdurman.

They chanted :”freedom” ,” revelation is the nation’s choice, ” the nation want to fall the regime “,”we don’t want you”, and several other anti –government slogans.

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds, activists reported that several protests were beaten badly and arrested

The rally, which named “rejection”, called by Sudanese professional association and opposition parties.

It intended to challenge al-Bashir’s Decision to impose one-year national state of emergency following continuous protests against his rule.

The president decree followed by series emergency orders in which he banned unauthorized demonstration, gatherings and sit-ins strike, and put punishment of jailing not exceeding 10 years or a fine of (50.000)SDG nearly $1000US) for non-compliers

Sudan nationwide protests started in December in the home State of al-Bashir ,Atbara city,River Nile state in north Sudan following hike of bread.

It quickly took places in over 20 cities and states and demands changed to resignation of the country leader.

Al-Bashir seized power over a military coup in 1989.