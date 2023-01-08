Sudan to launch roadmap to end military transition

Political stakeholders in Sudan are poised for the historic launch of the final phase of the political process which would lead to the introduction of a roadmap to end the transition from military rule, APA has learnt on Sunday.The signatories to the Framework Agreement with the facilitation of the Trilateral Mechanism (African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and United Nations) will launch on Monday the final phase of the political process aimed at reaching a final and just political agreement.

Sudan is ruled by a junta led by Abdelfattah al-Burhan whose seized power in 2021, sparking street protests aimed at ending military rule.

The country has also been rocked by demonstrations over the high cost of living.

Sunday’s opening ceremony of the review of the political roadmap took place on at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum in the presence of the civilian and military signatories to the agreement.

There were also representatives from civil society, academics, private sector, traditional and religious leaders, public opinion makers, youth and women rights groups.

Broad consultations on five issues identified in the agreement will follow starting on Monday 9 January 2023 with a four-day conference on the roadmap for the renewal of the dismantling of the 30 June regime process.

The upcoming working groups and conferences are expected to result in roadmaps on each of the issues to be considered in the final political agreement.