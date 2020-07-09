Sudanese ministers quit en masse to allow reforms

Several ministers in Sudan have tendered their resignations to Prime Minister Dr Abdoul Hamdok, paving the way for him to introduce reforms in his government, APA can report from Khartoum on Thursday.In a statement shortly after a cabinet meeting about the mass ministerial exit on Thursday, PM Hamdok said those volunteering to quit their posts have ushered in a new culture in public life thanks to what he called their dedication, devotion and integrity.

The head of the transitional government accepted the resignation of Ms. Asmaa Mohamed Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Adel Ali Ibrahim, Minister of Energy and Mines, Issa Othman Sharif, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hashim Tahirshikh Taha, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure and Dr. Abdullah Abehr, Minister of Livestock.

Hamdok has relieved Health minister Dr. Akram Ali Altwm of his post, pending the appointment of new faces to his cabinet.

The changes to his cabinet comes four days after Hamdok appointed a new police chief.

As the head of the transition government Hamdok had been under pressure from pro democracy activists to institute reforms promised since the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir following nationwide protests.

Bashir had ruled Sudan since a coup in 1989.