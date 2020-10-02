International › APA

Happening now

Sudanese PM jets to Juba for llandmark peace signing

Published on 02.10.2020 at 13h21 by APA News

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has left for South Sudan’s capital Juba ahead of the landmark signing of a peace deal with militia groups active in the country.Hamdok left Khartoum on Friday and will hold talks with the representatives of the Sudanese rebel movements who are already in Juba for the ceremony.

The Sudanese government hopes that the signing will bring an end to decades of armed violence across the country.

A series of wars have been raging in Sudan for years if  not decades but a final peace agreement next month is expected to bring a  definitive end to the country’s multiple conflicts, if indications from  mediators are anything to go by.

According  to a team of mediators involved in initial peace talks held in the  South Sudanese capital Juba in August, the main protagonists to the  conflicts are on course for a landmark deal that would finally render  all forms of hostility a thing of the past.

South Sudanese deputy Defense Minister Ruben Malek who is one of the mediators shared this optimism with journalists.

He suggested that October 3rd would be a watershed moment for Sudan,  given the expected signing of a landmark agreement that would end all  wars and usher in complete peace.

Already the authorities in Juba have been drawing the attention of  leaders in the region to this approaching date, extending invitation to  them to attend the occasion which would finalise the deal.

Since the transitional government took control of Sudan, it has been  reaching out to disparate rebel factions scattered in all parts of the  vast country with a view to reaching “the mother of all agreements” that  would finally bring an end to decades of conflict.  

According to Malek, something unusual has been happening in the course of realizing what a few months ago appeared unachievable.

“The uniqueness of this mediation is that the Sudanese are the ones  resolving their problem by themselves. Our role is just to assert,  advice and give experience but they negotiated their agreement,” Mr   Malek said. 

His native South Sudan has been mired in these conflicts while still a part of Sudan until July 2011.

The war for independence lasted for the better part of twenty years before South Sudan became the world’s newest nation.

But other forms of conflicts for the most part intertwined had  persisted in Sudan most notably in Western Darfur including wars of a  tribal nature.

While all other armed  militias are jumping on the peace bandwagon, perhaps the only blot in  this happy prospect is the Sudan Liberation Movement of Abdu Al Wahid  Mohamed Al Nuor, who have so far refused to be convinced to sign up to  the spirit of the long and sometimes arduous quest for everlasting  peace. 

Only by convincing them to be on board the “peace train” will the  Sudanese talks to end its conflicts be an all-inclusive affair, Malek  warned.

Sudan’s army of displaced people can’t wait. 

                                            

                    

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top