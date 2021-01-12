International › APA

Sudanese troops encroach deep into Ethiopian territory-Spokesperson

Published on 12.01.2021 at 22h21 by APA News

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the Sudanese troops have continued to expand their presence deep into its territory.Briefing  journalist on Tuesday, Spokesperson of Ethiopia’s Ministry of foreign  Affairs Ambassador Dina Mufti said the Sudanese force is seizing more  lands in violation of the agreement reached between the two countries in  different times.

Ethiopia has been working patiently to resolve the issue peacefully and through dialogue, realizing that war will not be an option for the dispute, the Spokesperson said.

“Any type of unilateral exercise is not helpful in finding a lasting solution and what Sudan is doing at the moment is unprecedented and it did not reflect the interest of its people,” he said

“If Sudan does not stop expanding into Ethiopian territories, Ethiopia will be forced to launch a counter-offensive,” he warned

He said Sudanese authorities turned deaf ears to Ethiopia’s call for peaceful resolution of the territorial disputes but took Ethiopia’s silence as weakness.

Recalling the strong and historical ties between people of Ethiopia and Sudan, he said there are third parties working to take advantage of the current situation by pushing the two countries into conflict.

The Spokesperson said that Ethiopia would be forced to defend its integrity if Sudanese authorities are not willing to resolve the dispute through diplomatic means.”Tolerance has its limit”, he warned 

